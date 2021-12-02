Advertisement

Poplar Springs set to host second anual Night of Lights event

Donations made going towards the Giving Feast
Poplar Springs
Poplar Springs(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Poplar Springs Elementary will have its second annual Night of Lights event on December 2nd.

Faculty and members of PSEs student council have been hard at work decorating the school with lights and trees.

The Night of Lights begins at 6:00 pm and will end at 7:30 pm.

Anyone in the community is able to attend the only price of admission is the donation of an unwrapped toy or any monetary donation.

