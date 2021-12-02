Poplar Springs set to host second anual Night of Lights event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Poplar Springs Elementary will have its second annual Night of Lights event on December 2nd.

Faculty and members of PSEs student council have been hard at work decorating the school with lights and trees.

The Night of Lights begins at 6:00 pm and will end at 7:30 pm.

Anyone in the community is able to attend the only price of admission is the donation of an unwrapped toy or any monetary donation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.