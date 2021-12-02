Pro-life groups gather and pray as Supreme Court considers Mississippi abortion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many pro-life supporters gathered to both listen and pray in Jackson as the justices considered the Mississippi abortion case. It’s not unusual to see pro-life groups protesting outside the state’s only abortion clinic. But Wednesday, they said it felt more powerful to know that there was action being taken states away that could lead to the clinic’s closure in the future.

Faith and a belief that all life is sacred are what brought this group together to pray as the Supreme Court justices listen to the arguments for overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We hear so loudly screamed that it’s my body, my choice,” said Krissy Spivey. “And there is truth to that and I had a choice at 18 years old and I was a victim of sexual assault. But I still had a choice to take the life of my baby.”

Krissy Spivey grew up in church, in a pro-life community but…

“All I knew was that abortion was sin,” noted Spivey. “But the way that I was brought up was that fornication, having sex outside of marriage was a bigger sin. It was more emphasized. So for me, people finding out that I sex outside of marriage was worse. It carried a bigger weight than having an abortion. So I had so much shame being in the church and having a lack of education.”

Today, she regrets her choice.

“My sign says… my choice had a name and her name is Mackenzie May. And so through my healing journey I’ve been able to give my daughter dignity and name her.”

She says she didn’t know about any local resources when she made her choice. It’s a part of the conversation that pro-life organizations and supporters will tell you has to become the focus especially if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It’s something the group Students for Life has already started doing through a door-knocking campaign.

“We go door to door with community members, with students, with churches…telling folks they do not have to go to an abortion clinic for even just an ultrasound,” noted Omarr Peters, Students for Life Southern Regional Coordinator. “They can go to a pregnancy resource center in there area and get free life-affirming resources.”

Pro-life groups wants the decision making surrounding abortions to be left in the hands of the state, not the federal government. And they believe most Mississippians wouldn’t want the clinic to remain open. That’s where the other side comes in. They say it’s a misconception that everyone in Mississippi is pro-life.

