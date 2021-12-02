The stretch of dry / mild weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re stuck in a warmer than average pattern with highs roughly 10 degrees above the average. So, more mid 70s are on deck for today. This early spring-like weather is ideal for your outdoor activies...including yard work, putting up the holiday lights, or enjoying some fresh air with the family. Tonight will be another opportunity to give the heaters a rest, with lows hoverning near 50 degrees.

The warmer pattern won’t change until a cold front crosses overnight Sunday into Monday. Once we get behind the front, cooler more seasonable air will move in for the start of next week (60s). However, the front will bring a chance for much needed rain to the WTOK area.

November ended with a monthly rainfall deficit of more than 3″ in Meridian...ranking 7th driest November on record for the city. So, December is starting off dry, but rain chances increase this weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday, but not everyone gets the rain. However, as the cold front moves in late Sunday-early Monday, it’ll bring a likely chance for rain to our entire area. As of now, it’s possible to get up to .50″ ... let’s hope.

Behind this system, another one is brewing by Midweek. That will be a system to watch because strong storms may be a possible. Let’s hope not, but we do welcome the rain that it’ll bring.

