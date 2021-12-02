Sumter Co. issues Boil Water Notice after leak discovered

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Water Authority said a leak in a main line emptied a water tank and caused 75 to 100 customers to lose service. Crews were working Thursday afternoon to find and repair the leak.

A Boil Water Notice was issued for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area.

Manager Shirley Peeler said once water has been restored, all affected customers should boil their water for three minutes before using for cooking or consumption until tests indicate it’s safe.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.