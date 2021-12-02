Advertisement

Sumter Co. issues Boil Water Notice after leak discovered

A Boil Water Notice was issued for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area Dec. 2, 2021.
A Boil Water Notice was issued for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area Dec. 2, 2021.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Water Authority said a leak in a main line emptied a water tank and caused 75 to 100 customers to lose service. Crews were working Thursday afternoon to find and repair the leak.

A Boil Water Notice was issued for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area.

Manager Shirley Peeler said once water has been restored, all affected customers should boil their water for three minutes before using for cooking or consumption until tests indicate it’s safe.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 559 new cases, 3 new deaths and 32...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 559 new cases, 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Dental access in Alabama is shrinking, what you need to know
Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster, died Tuesday of COVID-19.
Marcus Lamb, co-founder of Daystar Television, dies after COVID-19 infection
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden tries to reassure on COVID as he sells spending plan