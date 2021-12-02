Advertisement

This week’s drought update

This week's Drought Monitor
This week's Drought Monitor
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are kicking off December with unseasonably warm weather, but what we really need is some rain. In November, we hardly had any. For Meridian, last month only brought .71″ of rain. Because of that, November is ranked 7th for driest Novembers on record for the city.

Last week’s Drought Monitor has parts of Lauderdale, Clarke, Sumter, and Choctaw counties suffering from Abnormally Dry conditions. Areas in and around Jackson were suffering from a Moderate drought.  

This week’s updated Drought Monitor has most of our viewing area holding steady with last week’s output, with the exception for Choctaw county. This week, most of the county now suffers from Abnormally dry conditions. Unfortunately, more parts of western MS suffer from a Moderate drought with a portion now suffering a Severe drought.

So, we definitely need soaking rain. Thankfully, the Precipitation Outlook (from the Climate Prediction Center) for next week shows slightly above average rainfall is expected. This lines up with a couple of cold fronts that are expected to move through and bring rain. However, the overall One Month Outlook for this month shows a below average trend...not good.

Based on climatology, December tends to be a rainy month for us... averaging over 5 inches. Hopefully, this holds true this year with Mother Nature gifting us some “liquid sunshine.”

