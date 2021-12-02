Advertisement

University of Memphis rescinds vaccine mandate

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis rescinded its vaccine mandate Thursday just two weeks after the mandate announcement.

According to the university, they were notified on Wednesday that the state exemption regarding federal compliance with the vaccine mandate was suspended until further notice.

The release states as a result, the UofM will no longer implement a vaccine mandate until advised otherwise.

On Wednesday, the comptrollers office announced a suspension on COVID-19 exemptions. The exemptions allowed private businesses, governmental entities, schools and other employers with federally awarded or amended contracts, subcontracts, or postsecondary grants to impose COVID-19 vaccine requirements as a condition to receipt of federal funds.

According to the comptroller’s office, two federal judges on Tuesday issued injunctions blocking the federal vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

The university says it is still encouraging all employees to get vaccinated and that the situation could change again in the coming weeks.

