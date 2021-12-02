Advertisement

USM releases parking, tailgating information ahead of MHSAA Championship games

MHSAA logo
MHSAA logo(MHSAA)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss has released information and tips for those who wish to attend the 2021 MHSAA Football Championships at its Hattiesburg campus this weekend.

According to the university, parking is open to visitors, other than handicapped spots and reserved spots. Classes will still be in session Friday, so the university is letting people know that parking will be more limited that day. No golf carts or ATVs are allowed.

In addition, the following parking areas listed below will be reserved for authorized personnel and buses on both days:

  • Championship Lane
  • Trent Lott National Center Parking Lot
  • Faculty/staff and resident zones on the north end of Eagle Walk, adjacent to Duff Athletic Center and Scianna Hall

Eagle Walk from College Drive to Ray Guy Way will be closed to thru traffic, starting on Friday at 6 a.m. and ending Saturday at 12 a.m.

Click here to access the parking map for the event.

Stadium rules will be set in place inside M.M. Roberts Stadium to go along with Southern Miss Athletics policy:

  • All bags must be clear
  • No umbrellas allowed
  • No artificial noisemakers (i.e. air horns)
  • No tobacco allowed

Visitors are allowed to tailgate in their parking spots, and tent tailgating will be available at Spirit Park, which is located on the north side of the stadium. Visitors are asked to be respectful of the campus and clean the space around their tailgate when they are done.

  • Do not put stakes in the ground when tent tailgating
  • Gas grills only
  • No golf carts or ATVs allowed
  • Please clean up around your tailgating area when complete

The Hub City Transit service will be available for USM faculty, staff and students to ride free with a photo ID. The Eagle Walk portion of the route will be re-routed to the west side of the campus during that time. More details can be found on the MHSAA Transit Route map for details.

For more information about parking and tailgating for the 2021 MHSAA Football Championships, contact University Police at (601) 266-4986 or Parking and Transit Services at (601) 266-4943. Any questions concerning the games should be directed to the MHSAA.

