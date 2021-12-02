VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.
Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.
The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.
A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.
The driver of the Toyota is also OK.
