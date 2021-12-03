Advertisement

Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate says he wants the state to start planning his execution.

The request by Blayde Nathaniel Grayson was filed in a handwritten letter Friday — weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death.

Grayson was convicted of capital murder in 1997 in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years on Nov. 17, giving a lethal injection to David Neal Cox.

A jury sentenced Cox to death for killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
House on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning. (Photo source: Idalia Alvarez)
Fire destroys Meridian home
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Christmas on the River features State BBQ Championship
Christmas on the River features State BBQ Championship
A lighting ceremony for the state Christmas tree was held in front of Alabama's Capitol on Dec....
State Christmas tree lit up
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Pamela Jean...
Silver Alert issued for Walthall Co. woman
Rain and thunderstorms will increase next week. Some showers are possible this weekend, too.
Showers this weekend will be followed by several storm systems next week
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Wayne Robinson, 71,...
Silver Alert issued for Pachuta man