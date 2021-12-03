Advertisement

Christmas on the River features State BBQ Championship

BBQ STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBQ STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) -

Around 20,000 people are expected to descend upon Demopolis, Alabama this weekend for the 50th annual Christmas on the River celebration.

One of the biggest draws is the Alabama State Championship Barbecue contest. Between 40 and 50 participants from all over the Southeast will take part in this event, with the winners moving on to national competition. The food is great and the competition is friendly, but fierce.

”Some of them compete professionally and they compete all over,” said Jessica Dial who helps manage the BBQ competition. “We have some people coming from as far as Missouri, Tennessee and all over the place. They come out here and have a good time. The don’t come out here just to play around and just cook. They come out here to make the best barbecue in the United States.”

“For the past 50 years, it pretty much has put Demopolis on the map,” said Kirk Brooker, Co-Chair of Christmas on the River. “We’ve been featured on national television stations, A&E TV. Food Network has come down. We’ve been named one of the United States top five Christmas towns. We really have been put on the map because of Christmas on the River.”

The BBQ Championship is being held until 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning and admission is only five dollars. The winners will be announced at 2:00 Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
House on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning. (Photo source: Idalia Alvarez)
Fire destroys Meridian home
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Lane Dalton James, 23, of Thorsby, died when his car...
Man dies in Friday crash near Selma
Gov. Ivey submits formal comment letter to OSHA on opposing vaccine mandate
Showers return to the forecast
Weekend holiday plans could encounter a few showers
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown