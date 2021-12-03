Advertisement

Christmas on the River honors child

Myles James turns on the lights at Christmas on the River.
Myles James turns on the lights at Christmas on the River.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 2, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demopolis kicked off their annual Christmas on the river tonight and honored one special young man who helps in getting the lights shining bright for this well-known Christmas event.

This year’s special young man was Myles James.

Every year a child who has overcome obstacles is celebrated at Christmas on the river for how they continue to thrive.

Myles has cerebral palsy, but that has never slowed him down.

He turned on the lights while he was cheered on by his classmates, family, and teacher.

“Just joy, he brings it everywhere with him, he radiates joy, he is joy, he gives us joy when he’s in a room,” Myles’ teacher, Haley Sager, said.

So many told WTOK was told how much of a delight Myles is.

“He’s different, but, it’s good to be different at times,” Myles’ dad, Meg, said.

He loves love, he loves everybody and he loves love, that’s my favorite thing about him,” Myles mom, Georgette, said.

