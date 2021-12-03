Advertisement

Crimenet 12_2_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is looking for Johnny Redell Almond.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is looking for Johnny Redell Almond.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Johnny Redell Almond.

Almond is a 35-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Almond can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama...
U.S. representatives make friendly wager on SEC title game
Hundreds turn out for EMBDC annual meeting.
Hundreds attend EMBDC annual meeting
A Boil Water Notice was issued for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area Dec. 2, 2021.
Sumter Co. issues Boil Water Notice after leak discovered
Poplar Springs
Poplar Springs set to host second annual Night of Lights event