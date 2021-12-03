Crimenet 12_2_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Johnny Redell Almond.

Almond is a 35-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Almond can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

