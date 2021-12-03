Advertisement

Federal judge: Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has declared that a Mississippi law allowing landlords to seize tenants’ belongings during the eviction process is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills called the Mississippi law “unpredictable and absurd” in his Tuesday order and said it goes farther than eviction statutes in any other state in the U.S.

Mills was tasked with reviewing Mississippi’s law after Columbus resident Samantha Conner filed a lawsuit last year.

Conner said that when she was evicted in 2019, her landlord changed the locks on her apartment and refused to let her take any of her belongings inside.

