History on the line for Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The countdown rages on for the Jackson State football team as it gets set to face Prairie View A&M in its first SWAC Championship Game since 2013.

But despite the long drought of December football, the Tigers as a program are no strangers to playing for a conference title. Since the SWAC instituted a championship game back in 1999, this Saturday will mark the sixth time that JSU has represented earned a spot in it as the eastern division champion. However, the Tigers have historically struggled, going 1-5 with a win over Grambling in 2007 being the lone bright spot.

But every step of the way since taking the job over a year ago, Deion Sanders has made it a point that what happened in the past with Jackson State has no affect on the present and future. The JSU head coach urging the entire state of Mississippi to spend a Saturday afternoon at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in hopes of creating an atmosphere worthy of a championship game.

Kick-off for the 2021 SWAC Championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. Should the Tigers pull off the win, it would not only book their first ever trip to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, GA, but also mark the first 11-win season in program history.

