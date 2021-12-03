Advertisement

Holiday shopping safety tips

Holiday Shopping Safety Tips
Holiday Shopping Safety Tips(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s always important to keep items you spend your hard-earned cash on safe year-round, but it’s especially important during the chaos of the holiday season. Thankfully there are a few easy steps that you can take to help your shopping go smoothly.

“Park in well-lit areas when you’re leaving the store. Make sure you have your keys in your hand and you’re paying attention to your surroundings, looking around as you’re walking to your car to see if there’s anything suspicious or anything out of place. Don’t leave, if you can help it, don’t leave anything visible in your car, anything you’ve bought or purchased or anything like that. Try to put it somewhere it’s not easily seen. Try not to carry large amounts of money on you, or if you do make it where it’s not visible when you’re trying to pay and stuff like that for anyone to see it,” says Meridian Police Department Sergeant, Heather Luebbers.

It’s also important to make sure you lock your doors before you go into the store. There are a few more things you can do to keep thieves away even when you get home. “Any big purchases, especially tv’s or gaming systems, anything like that; break the boxes down and put them in a trash bag, don’t just lay them out on the curb to be seen,” Luebbers said.

Don’t forget to always report anything that looks suspicious to police if you’re out shopping during this holiday season.

