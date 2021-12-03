Advertisement

Man dies in Friday crash near Selma

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle wreck early Friday claimed the life of a Thorsby, Ala., man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Lane Dalton James, 23, died when his car collided head-on with another driven by Bobby Acoff Struggs, 48, of Selma.

ALEA said James was not using a seat belt. Struggs was injured and taken to Vaughn Regional Medical Center in Selma.

The crash happened at 5:50 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 119 mile marker, about three miles east of the Selma city limits, in Dallas County. The wreck remains under investigation.

