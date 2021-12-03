MCC men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season to Jones College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles suffer first loss of the season to Jone College 75-58.

The Eagles and the Bobcats kept it close throughout the first half where MCC would be up at half 31-30.

The @MCCEaglesBBALL leads Jones College 31-30 heading into the half. Christian Terrell shoots the 3 to help the Eagles take the lead! MCC is currently undefeated this season and looking to continue that tonight. Highlights and more coming up tonight at 10. @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/iyfHym1WBq — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 3, 2021

The Bobcats come out and are able to outscore and take advantage of turnovers to beat MCC 75-58.

Head coach James Green said, “You have to give them [Jones College] a lot of credit. They’re a good basketball team, but they play with a lot of toughness and they stuck to what the were doing and kind of got us out of what we were doing. but it’s one game. Obviously we wanted to be 8-0 and we wanted to be the good team on our home floor so none of that felt good tonight. But we’ve got to get our heads up and go see if we can go win another seven in a row and that won’t be easy. The More you win, the tougher it is when you play really good teams. We’ve just got to re-group and go back and be recomitted to the things that it takes to win.”

The Eagles, Akeem Kirkwood scored 22 points and Ruben Kelly scored 13. MCC is now 7-1 on the season.

The Eagles will hit the road to play Mississippi Delta on Monday.

