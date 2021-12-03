Advertisement

MCC men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season to Jones College

Jones College beats MCC 75-58.
Jones College beats MCC 75-58.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles suffer first loss of the season to Jone College 75-58.

The Eagles and the Bobcats kept it close throughout the first half where MCC would be up at half 31-30.

The Bobcats come out and are able to outscore and take advantage of turnovers to beat MCC 75-58.

Head coach James Green said, “You have to give them [Jones College] a lot of credit. They’re a good basketball team, but they play with a lot of toughness and they stuck to what the were doing and kind of got us out of what we were doing. but it’s one game. Obviously we wanted to be 8-0 and we wanted to be the good team on our home floor so none of that felt good tonight. But we’ve got to get our heads up and go see if we can go win another seven in a row and that won’t be easy. The More you win, the tougher it is when you play really good teams. We’ve just got to re-group and go back and be recomitted to the things that it takes to win.”

The Eagles, Akeem Kirkwood scored 22 points and Ruben Kelly scored 13. MCC is now 7-1 on the season.

The Eagles will hit the road to play Mississippi Delta on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
House on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning. (Photo source: Idalia Alvarez)
Fire destroys Meridian home
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Latest News

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident
The Creighton volleyball team huddles before the start of the Blue/White match at D.J Sokol...
Ole Miss volleyball falls to No. 14 Creighton in round one of NCAA tournament
Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.
Miss. teen named national winner of Heisman High School Scholarship
Three weeks ago the Rainbow Warriors football team took down the then-No. 18 Fresno State in...
NCAA approves late addition to bowl lineup, 42nd game