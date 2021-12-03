Advertisement

Miss. teen named national winner of Heisman High School Scholarship

Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.
Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.(Heisman High School Scholarship)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Dia Chawla was named the 2021 female winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship.

The scholarship is given to high school athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better and are, “proven leaders and role models within their school and community.”

As a national winner, Chawla was awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.

Chawla is a student at Pillow Academy in Greenwood and one of 5,000 students in the country to score a perfect 36 on their ACT.

She’s also a star in three sports:

  • She’s captain of the tennis team that’s won two state championships
  • She’s a member of the state championship winning basketball team
  • She’s captain of the state championship dance team

On top of all of this, she’s racked up over 550 hours of volunteer work for groups like Boys and Girls Club, Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Greenwood Human Society and more.

She’s also the school student body president and class president, valedictorian, Spanish club president, and Academic Decathlon Team President.

“I hope to promote diversity and friendship by bringing students of different races together,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
House on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning. (Photo source: Idalia Alvarez)
Fire destroys Meridian home
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Latest News

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident
The Creighton volleyball team huddles before the start of the Blue/White match at D.J Sokol...
Ole Miss volleyball falls to No. 14 Creighton in round one of NCAA tournament
Three weeks ago the Rainbow Warriors football team took down the then-No. 18 Fresno State in...
NCAA approves late addition to bowl lineup, 42nd game
Jones College beats MCC 75-58.
MCC men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season to Jones College