Miss. teen named national winner of Heisman High School Scholarship

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Dia Chawla was named the 2021 female winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship.

The scholarship is given to high school athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better and are, “proven leaders and role models within their school and community.”

As a national winner, Chawla was awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.

Chawla is a student at Pillow Academy in Greenwood and one of 5,000 students in the country to score a perfect 36 on their ACT.

She’s also a star in three sports:

She’s captain of the tennis team that’s won two state championships

She’s a member of the state championship winning basketball team

She’s captain of the state championship dance team

On top of all of this, she’s racked up over 550 hours of volunteer work for groups like Boys and Girls Club, Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Greenwood Human Society and more.

She’s also the school student body president and class president, valedictorian, Spanish club president, and Academic Decathlon Team President.

“I hope to promote diversity and friendship by bringing students of different races together,” she said.

