Mississippi Christmas tree celebrates home

Ornaments hand-made by students from the Ida B. Wells Academic & Performing Arts Complex decorate the Mississippi Christmas tree in Washington D.C.(Gray DC Bureau)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Ornaments hand-made by students from the Ida B. Wells Academic & Performing Arts Complex are now on display in Washington D.C. They adorn the Mississippi state tree, which stands alongside the 2021 National Christmas Tree near the White House.

These creative Christmas tree ornaments are more than just holiday decor. Each one, thoughtfully crafted by students across the country, celebrate the place they call home.

Students in each state and U.S. territory were invited take part in the “America Celebrates” ornament program.

With images of the Mississippi crossroads, the museum of art, and the state capitol, these ornaments take on hometown holiday cheer and will ‘spruce’ up President’s Park throughout the month of December.

Peter Densmore with the National Park Service said it’s a tradition of Christmases past, dating back decades.

“This will be the 99th year that we celebrate with this America Celebrates display. And what better symbol of our country than students from across the nation and abroad giving their artwork representing home and what makes it special to them surrounding the tree,” Densmore said.

President Calvin Coolidge ordered the first White House tree to usher in the holidays in 1924. These state trees will be on display through Jan. 1, 2022.

The National Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Sunday, Dec. 5.

