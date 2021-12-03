Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State football player, Malik Heath, is receiving medical treatment after being involved in a car accident Thursday, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The Bulldogs spokesperson said that the Bulldogs are “contuning to gather more information.”

Heath is a senior wide receiver for Mississippi State and is a Jackson native. He has scored five touchdowns this season and 8 touchdowns throughout his career with 749 career total yards.

