Advertisement

Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (22) as Kentucky played Mississippi State on October 10, 2020. Photo by Mark Cornelison(Mark Cornelison | Mark Cornelison)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State football player, Malik Heath, is receiving medical treatment after being involved in a car accident Thursday, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The Bulldogs spokesperson said that the Bulldogs are “contuning to gather more information.”

Heath is a senior wide receiver for Mississippi State and is a Jackson native. He has scored five touchdowns this season and 8 touchdowns throughout his career with 749 career total yards.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
House on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning. (Photo source: Idalia Alvarez)
Fire destroys Meridian home
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Latest News

Jones College hands MCC men first loss
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J....
Defense lifts Dallas to a 27-17 victory over sinking Saints
The Creighton volleyball team huddles before the start of the Blue/White match at D.J Sokol...
Ole Miss volleyball falls to No. 14 Creighton in round one of NCAA tournament
Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.
Miss. teen named national winner of Heisman High School Scholarship