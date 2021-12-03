Ole Miss volleyball falls to No. 14 Creighton in round one of NCAA tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) - No. 14 Creighton sweeps Ole Miss 3-0 in round one of NCAA volleyball tournament.

This was the Rebels first NCAA tournament appearence in 11 years.

Head coach Kayla Banwarth said to Ole Miss Athletics, “It definitely ends earlier than we wanted it to, but I don’t think a lot of people were expecting us to even be here at the end of the year. For me, it’s very special, and it’s a testament to how hard these athletes have worked all year and how much they’ve bought into the vision of Ole Miss volleyball. I’m very pound of what we’ve done this year. This is a great stepping stone for our program in terms of what we want to build into. I’m very thankful for our athletes and their hard work.”

Set 1: 25-21 Creighton

Set 2: 25-15 Creighton

Set 3: 25-13 Creighton

