Organizations give to those in hospice and home health facilities

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) -The BlackBelt Gospel Blast and Angie’s caring heart came together with Lowe’s Home Improvement of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama to donate gift bags to those in hospice and home health facilities throughout Sumter County.

The bags include many things in them such as robes, sleeping gowns, throw blankets and slippers.

Those involved with the giveaway wanted to thank those that helped by donating.

In total, 100 gift bags were given out to multiple health care facilities.

