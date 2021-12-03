Advertisement

Poplar Springs has successful Night of Lights event

All donations going towards their annual Giving Feast
Poplar Springs Elementary
Poplar Springs Elementary(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Poplar Springs Elementary. The school held its second annual Night of Lights event and they had a large turnout.

Christmas music was played and faculty and students passed out goodies to everyone that drove through the line.

The community was able to drive through the school and look at decorations for the small fee of a toy or monetary donation.

All of the donations made will go towards the school’s annual Giving Feast that will be held on December 10th.

The school will be donating all that they get to the Wesley House.

Even if you were unable to attend the event you can come to the office of the school and make a donation at any point up till December 10th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
House on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning. (Photo source: Idalia Alvarez)
Fire destroys Meridian home
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Latest News

Hundreds turn out for EMBDC annual meeting.
Hundreds attend EMBDC annual meeting
Poplar Springs
Poplar Springs set to host second annual Night of Lights event
The Christmas tree lit up on the City Hall lawn.
Meridian Christmas tree lighting
MHSAA logo
USM releases parking, tailgating information ahead of MHSAA Championship games