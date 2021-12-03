Poplar Springs has successful Night of Lights event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Poplar Springs Elementary. The school held its second annual Night of Lights event and they had a large turnout.

Christmas music was played and faculty and students passed out goodies to everyone that drove through the line.

The community was able to drive through the school and look at decorations for the small fee of a toy or monetary donation.

All of the donations made will go towards the school’s annual Giving Feast that will be held on December 10th.

The school will be donating all that they get to the Wesley House.

Even if you were unable to attend the event you can come to the office of the school and make a donation at any point up till December 10th.

