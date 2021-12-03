Advertisement

Showers possible this weekend ahead of a bigger storm system

Showers this weekend won't be for everyone, but they'll begin increasing ahead of a bigger...
Showers this weekend won't be for everyone, but they'll begin increasing ahead of a bigger storm system.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This warming trend is going to set us up for an active weather week next week. The warmth means that severe weather could become an issue for some of the passing storm systems next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly cloudy with some clear spots. The low temperature by morning will be near 47 degrees. Sunshine on Friday will be filtered by increasing clouds. We’ll stay dry despite the building clouds. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Showers This Weekend

Spotty to scattered showers will begin increasing on Saturday. We won’t all get rain, but we’re all fair game. We’ll be warm, too, with a morning low in the lower 50s and an afternoon high in the mid-70s. On Sunday, a storm system approaches. A few showers are possible during the day, but the bulk of the rain will arrive well after dark and fall through Monday morning. Sunday will warm from mid-50s in the morning to mid-70s in the afternoon.

Widespread Rain Likely Monday

The main part of the rain will arrive after midnight Sunday night, so it ends up being more of a Monday morning issue. Rainfall amounts have trended down since Wednesday. They had been as high as 1.50″, but the newer updates indicate the heavier rain setting up more to our north as opposed to on top of us. For now, that has eased our rainfall amounts down to between a quarter inch and a half inch. Just now that can trend back up and down and up again in future updates. With the building warmth, severe thunderstorms could become a threat, but that threat seems small, if anything, right now.

