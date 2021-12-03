Showers this weekend will be followed by several storm systems next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An active weather pattern will mean multiple storm systems will affect us in East Mississippi and West Alabama next week. We’re monitoring for signs of severe weather with each storm system.

Active Weather Next Week

This active weather pattern starts with a cold front that brings some colder air south from Canada to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The cold air contrasted with the warmer air creates a region favorable for the development of storm systems. To complicate things a bit, the jet stream will also meander south and right over the top of this same area. This means several important things for our forecast. First, it means an active weather pattern. Second, it means fast changes in the weather that can lead to changes in the forecast over time. Third, it means more energy for these developing storm systems. Add to that the warmth ahead of the developing storm systems, and we could introduce the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Our Next Weather Maker

The first of the bigger storm systems will arrive on Monday morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible starting between 6 AM and noon on Monday. Storms will exit our area by 9 PM. The storms are not likely to last all day, and we’ll be able to narrow down the timing a bit more between now and Monday. It’s possible than a stronger storm forms, however the overall severe weather threat appears fairly low at this time. That can change.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight, clouds will increase. Most of the night will stay dry, but a stray shower is possible by sunrise. The low temperature will be near 51 degrees. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We won’t all get rain, but we’re all fair game. The high temperature will be near 74 degrees.

The Second Half Of The Weekend

Sunday will be mostly dry, but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. The day will be partly to mostly cloudy. The morning low temperature will be near 54 degrees. The afternoon high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.