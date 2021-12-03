Silver Alert issued for Pachuta man

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Wayne Robinson, 71, of Pachuta, Miss.

Robinson is a White male, 5′ 9″, 200 pounds, with no hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at about 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 16 in Jasper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588, option 1.

