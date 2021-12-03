Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Walthall Co. woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Pamela Jean Perez of Tylertown, Miss.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Pamela Jean Perez of Tylertown, Miss.

She is a White female, 5′ 4″, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Perez was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at about 9:54 a.m. near Obed Magee Road in Walthall County. At the time she was wearing gray sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and a tan baseball hat. She is believed to be in a maroon 2013 Honda CRV with Mississippi tag, WHA7668.

Family members say Perez suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information about Perez, contact Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481.

