Silver Alert issued for Walthall Co. woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Pamela Jean Perez of Tylertown, Miss.

She is a White female, 5′ 4″, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Perez was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at about 9:54 a.m. near Obed Magee Road in Walthall County. At the time she was wearing gray sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and a tan baseball hat. She is believed to be in a maroon 2013 Honda CRV with Mississippi tag, WHA7668.

Family members say Perez suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information about Perez, contact Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481.

