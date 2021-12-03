U.S. representatives make friendly wager on SEC title game

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama game Saturday that will decide the 2021 champion of the NCAA’s South Eastern Conference.

Alabama’s Terri Sewell and Robert Aderholt made the wager with Georgia’s David Scott and Jody Hice ahead of the big game.

U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama game Saturday that will decide the 2021 champion of the NCAA’s South Eastern Conference. (U.S. House of Representatives)

If the Alabama Crimson Tide is victorious, Bama fans Sewell and Aderholt will enjoy Georgia peach preserves and fresh biscuits, Georgia pecan pie from the iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room in Atlanta, Georgia peanut brittle and a case of the Coca-Cola products of their choice, courtesy of Scott and Hice.

If the Georgia Bulldogs win, proud fans Scott and Hice will enjoy a lunch of coveted Alabama barbecue, Alabama sweet potato pies and a Bama in a Box shipment of Alabama-made products, courtesy of Sewell and Aderholt.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.