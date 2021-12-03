Advertisement

U.S. representatives make friendly wager on SEC title game

U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama...
U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama game Saturday that will decide the 2021 champion of the NCAA’s South Eastern Conference. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama game Saturday that will decide the 2021 champion of the NCAA’s South Eastern Conference.

Alabama’s Terri Sewell and Robert Aderholt made the wager with Georgia’s David Scott and Jody Hice ahead of the big game.

U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama...
U.S representatives from Alabama and Georgia have made a friendly bet on the Georgia-Alabama game Saturday that will decide the 2021 champion of the NCAA’s South Eastern Conference.(U.S. House of Representatives)

If the Alabama Crimson Tide is victorious, Bama fans Sewell and Aderholt will enjoy Georgia peach preserves and fresh biscuits, Georgia pecan pie from the iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room in Atlanta, Georgia peanut brittle and a case of the Coca-Cola products of their choice, courtesy of Scott and Hice.

If the Georgia Bulldogs win, proud fans Scott and Hice will enjoy a lunch of coveted Alabama barbecue, Alabama sweet potato pies and a Bama in a Box shipment of Alabama-made products, courtesy of Sewell and Aderholt.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

Pro-choice advocates hope Roe v. Wade is upheld.
‘We’ll be damned if we let Roe fall’ | Abortion supporters rally in Jackson after SCOTUS hears case
Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Members of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation voice their support of state law on abortion
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
U.S. Supreme Court heard Mississippi's abortion law on Wednesday. If it is upheld it could...
Mississippi’s abortion law heard by the Supreme Court has major implications for Louisiana