Water leak found and repaired in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Water Authority said Friday that it has located and repaired a leak that emptied one of its water tanks. About 75 to 100 customers were affected Thursday.

The Boil Water Notice issued Thursday for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area is still in effect.

Manager Shirley Peeler said all affected customers should boil to be used for cooking or consumption for at least three minutes in case contaminants got into the lines. Customers will be notified when boiling is no longer necessary.

