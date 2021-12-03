Weekend holiday plans could encounter a few showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a foggy morning, our Friday is gearing up to be pleasant and mild. Highs will remain unseasonably warm reaching the mid-upper 70s. So, outdoor plans get a thumbs up for today, and tonight looks pleasant with lows hovering near 50 degrees.

There are many holiday events taking place this weekend from the Meridian Christmas Parade (Saturday at 5PM-Downtown Meridian) to Christmas on the River (Demopolis). You’ll need an umbrella as you enjoy outdoor events on Saturday because a front will move into northern MS and stall. It’ll help to trigger a few showers across our area before 5PM (especially along & north of I-20), then only spotty evening showers will be possible. Sunday, isolated showers may find some of you, but most of the day looks good for outdoor plans.

However, rain is likely on Monday as a cold front crosses our area. Then, unsettled weather will dominate most of the week as various disturbances slide by...sparking rain. Early rainfall estimates hint at our area possibly receiving 1-2″ of rain between Monday and Thursday. That’s great news since parts of the area are dealing with early stages of drought.

However, forecast models are hinting at conditions that could be favorable for some strong-severe weather by Midweek. Let’s hope not, but Storm Team 11 will be monitoring that potential and will keep you posted.

