Air National Guard Base has family day ahead of the holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Air National Guard Base held its annual Family Day earlier this morning.

The day is all about families being able to see the base their family member works on and they get to see what they do daily.

There were many tables set up and activities to participate in including bull riding and bounce houses for the children.

Food was served and everyone was able to sit with one another and talk.

Everyone involved said they loved being able to bring their two families together and have everyone in one place.

