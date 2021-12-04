Advertisement

Bay Springs dominates in championship game

The Bay Springs Bulldogs beat Simmons 32-12 to win the 1A MHSAA State Championship.
The Bay Springs Bulldogs beat Simmons 32-12 to win the 1A MHSAA State Championship.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Bay Springs Bulldogs beat Simmons 32-12 to win the 1A MHSAA State Championship.

The game did not start well for the Bulldogs as on a fourth down punt, Simmons returned it for a touchdown to put it up 6-0.

Fortunately, the momentum for Simmons stopped as soon as it started. Bulldogs took over the game and it led to the final score of 32-12.

“When I came here years ago, they couldn’t finish the second half and that’s all we talked about, that’s what we broke it down to. Finish the mission,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “I’m just proud of our kids man. There’s been so many people that didn’t think they could do it but all along I told them, keep pecking away,” he said.

The player of the game was given to Anthony Ross, who had 20 rushes for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

