Lauderdale, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie confirmed a person was shot Friday night on Leroy Naylor Rd, just north of Lauderdale, MS.

Sollie said the suspect ran off into the woods and deputies are currently searching.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

