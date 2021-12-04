Advertisement

Mississippi to receive nearly $75M in infrastructure funding

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials say Mississippi will receive nearly $75 million in water infrastructure funding as part of the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill.  

It’s unclear how the money will be allocated within the state. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said states should prioritize underserved communities, calling the law “a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America.”

Regan said communities like Jackson with “critical water infrastructure needs” will be encouraged to apply for funding.

The EPA is allocating $7.4 billion in funding to U.S. states, tribes and territories in 2022. Nearly half of that will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans.

