Sweet Water clinches 11th State Title

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sweet Water Bulldogs beat Wadley 40-16 for the 1A State Championship.

Sweet Waters gameplan was really simple. Run it.

Jaland Lewis-Horton and Christian Dunning combined for over 230 yards rushing and three touchdowns, aiding the Bulldogs in their dominant victory.

“We put in a lot of work over the summer. We broke it down on state champs. That was our goal. We worked day in and day out. It means a lot to have this 11,” Lewis-Horton said.

Sweet Water finishes the season undefeated at 15-0 and the 1A State Champions.

