Update on Malik Heath accident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms that Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath was involved in a car accident Thursday night.

The Clarion Ledger originally reported that Heath was traveling down Old Highway 25 when he pulled across Highway 25 crossing the northbound lanes to head southbound. He was hit by a driver heading northbound causing damage to both vehicles.

Heath was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville and then airlifted to a Memphis area hospital.

