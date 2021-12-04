Advertisement

Uptown Meridian Mall hosts children’s health fair

Tables at the fair full of health care information
Tables at the fair full of health care information(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Education doesn’t always start with the first day of kindergarten.

There are resources available to help get a child prepared.

The Uptown Meridian Mall hosted a children’s health fair to help showcase those resources.

It was all to support families with children five and under by encouraging community-based collaboration to use existing resources, resources that provide the best care to set them up for success as they start school.

“Children need to be ready to enter kindergarten, they need to be happy, they need to be healthy, they need to have all of the educational resources available to them to be able to start kindergarten and health care is a big part of that,” EC Healthnet project coordinator, Angie Burks, said.

The free health fair was sponsored by Excel by Five.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
House on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning. (Photo source: Idalia Alvarez)
Fire destroys Meridian home
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Lane Dalton James, 23, of Thorsby, died when his car...
Man dies in Friday crash near Selma
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Person shot, suspect on the run
Holiday shopping safety tips
Holiday shopping safety tips
Organizations give to those in hospice and home health facilities
Organizations give to those in hospice and home health facilities
Weather - December 3, 2021
Weather - December 3, 2021