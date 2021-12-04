Uptown Meridian Mall hosts children’s health fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Education doesn’t always start with the first day of kindergarten.

There are resources available to help get a child prepared.

The Uptown Meridian Mall hosted a children’s health fair to help showcase those resources.

It was all to support families with children five and under by encouraging community-based collaboration to use existing resources, resources that provide the best care to set them up for success as they start school.

“Children need to be ready to enter kindergarten, they need to be happy, they need to be healthy, they need to have all of the educational resources available to them to be able to start kindergarten and health care is a big part of that,” EC Healthnet project coordinator, Angie Burks, said.

The free health fair was sponsored by Excel by Five.

