10 COVID cases identified on approaching cruise ship

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WECT)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Norwegian Cruise Lines cruise ship disembarking in New Orleans this weekend has identified 10 COVID-19 cases among its crew members and passengers.

According to LDH, Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.

The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov. 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage. There are more than 3,200 individuals on board.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will either travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence or self-isolate according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL.

