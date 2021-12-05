11th annual Bikers United for Children Toy Run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Riders strapped their helmets on Saturday morning for the annual Bikers United for Children Toy Run.

Different bikers and motorcycle clubs came together to donate toys and money for kids that are less fortunate.

“This is our 11th year. The community has always turned out for us, it’s one of the biggest toy runs of Meridian. As I said, we have this every year. The biker community has a big heart. It gives them a chance to give in and pitch into the less fortunate and the kids that aren’t as blessed as others. And right here is the season for giving,” said Bikers United for Children director David Kimbrell.

The best part of the holiday season for many is that they can bring happiness to someone else. The challenges everyone has faced in recent history, make this year’s toy run more special than ever.

“The short of it for me is this man: Covid has been hard, life is hard, and if it’s been hard for people who have, just imagine what it was like for people who don’t have. This is the 11th annual so it’s not like this is a new thing for us. We’re just glad to be able to do it,” said biker Terrance Keene.

While the toys and donations were the big stories Saturday, there’s also another benefit that can’t be looked over. A single opportunity that brings people of all different backgrounds together for a common goal.

Wesley House Community Center Executive Director, David Schultz said how excited his organization was to receive the donations.

“There were hundreds of toys donated last year and we’ve exceeded that I know this year, just in the number of bikes that we have participating and the number of people we have participating. It’s just awesome to see everybody coming together for the cause, for the kids,” said Shultz.

This year’s toy run saw 98 bikes participate with 170 people.

