Advertisement

Auburn heads to the Birmingham Bowl

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and...
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Auburn Tigers will travel will stay in Alabama as they will take on Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 6-6 record, as this year was an up and down season for Auburn.

The Tigers looked to end the season on a high note, but starting quarterback Bo Nix had a season ending injury in the game against Mississippi State.

The Houston Cougars had a different season as they finished 11-2 and finished in the AP Top 25, taking the 21st spot.

The Birmingham Bowl is set for December 28th in the newly-opened Protective Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Person shot, suspect on the run
Stock Cop Lights
Two dead after Noxubee Co. shooting
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to new contract
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Update on Malik Heath accident

Latest News

Making their 39th bowl appearance, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face an SEC opponent in the...
Mississippi State heading to Liberty Bowl
It was announced that the Rebels will take on the Bears in the Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss will compete in Sugar Bowl
Alabama wide receiver Shatarius Williams (31) celebrates the teams win after the Southeastern...
AP Top 25: Alabama reclaims No. 1; Georgia slips to No. 3
JSU celebrates 42-12 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
Jackson St. beats Prairie View A&M, 27-10 to win SWAC title