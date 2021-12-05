Auburn heads to the Birmingham Bowl

AUBURN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Auburn Tigers will travel will stay in Alabama as they will take on Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 6-6 record, as this year was an up and down season for Auburn.

The Tigers looked to end the season on a high note, but starting quarterback Bo Nix had a season ending injury in the game against Mississippi State.

The Houston Cougars had a different season as they finished 11-2 and finished in the AP Top 25, taking the 21st spot.

The Birmingham Bowl is set for December 28th in the newly-opened Protective Stadium.

