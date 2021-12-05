Advertisement

Freedom 5K run scheduled for December 11th

Freedom 5k Run
Freedom 5k Run(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Runners across East Mississippi and West Alabama will have one final chance to run this coming weekend.

The first ever Freedom 5k Race will be Saturday starting at 8 in the morning. The money raised from registration will go towards moving a retired military plane to a site next to Meridian Regional Airport. Not only will this be an opportunity for runners to have a good time, but it’s also a way to honor our nation’s veterans.

“We’d love to have a lot of support from the community out there, but this is a very worthwhile cause. In a way this will be an amenity for the city, it’s another attraction. And it’s certainly something that honors our veterans and full service military personnel,” said Tim Irvine of Time2Run.

A kid’s fun run will start right after the main race begins.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Person shot, suspect on the run
Stock Cop Lights
Two dead after Noxubee Co. shooting
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to new contract
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Update on Malik Heath accident

Latest News

Holiday decoration safety
Holiday decoration safety
Vaccine
Unvaccinated Starkville employees to pay more for insurance
In this Nov. 21, 2016 photograph, a student walks across the University of Southern Mississippi...
Project documents Black man banned by Mississippi university
Meridian Christmas Parade
Meridian Christmas Parade