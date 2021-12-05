Freedom 5K run scheduled for December 11th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Runners across East Mississippi and West Alabama will have one final chance to run this coming weekend.

The first ever Freedom 5k Race will be Saturday starting at 8 in the morning. The money raised from registration will go towards moving a retired military plane to a site next to Meridian Regional Airport. Not only will this be an opportunity for runners to have a good time, but it’s also a way to honor our nation’s veterans.

“We’d love to have a lot of support from the community out there, but this is a very worthwhile cause. In a way this will be an amenity for the city, it’s another attraction. And it’s certainly something that honors our veterans and full service military personnel,” said Tim Irvine of Time2Run.

A kid’s fun run will start right after the main race begins.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.