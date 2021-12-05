Holiday decoration safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The holidays are in full swing and that means people are putting up their decorations.

Christmas lights and Christmas trees are a big part of celebrating the holidays, but there are a few steps that you need to take to make sure you’re keeping your home safe from potential fires.

“You only want your lights and your outside decorations on when you’re at home, you don’t want to leave them running all day. Make sure that you keep all connections inside a weatherproof case. There again, you don’t want to use cheap extension cords and you want to make sure that you don’t overload the circuits in your home,” said Lauderdale County EMA Director Odie Barrett.

It’s also important to keep your tree hydrated if you’re using a live tree.

