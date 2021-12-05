Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to new contact

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss and head football coach Lane Kiffin agree to a new contract.

After his second season as the head coach of the Rebels, a 10-2 record and a New Years Six bowl game appearance in the works, the University of Mississippi and have agreed to a contract through 2025.

Kiffin led Ole Miss to their first 10-2 season in program history and has a 7-0 record at Vaught Hemingway Stadium this season. The No. 8 Rebels will head to a New Years Six bowl.

Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter, said to Ole Miss Athletics, “We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights. With his winning edge, offensive vision and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established.”

