Meridian lights up the night with its annual Christmas parade

People in Meridian experienced some holiday cheer Saturday for the city's annual Christmas...
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Meridian experienced some holiday cheer Saturday for the city’s annual Christmas parade.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Meridian ready to catch candy and see the famous Santa Clause.

Even the Grinch got into the Christmas spirit by entertaining people with his dance moves.

Smiles shined bright as people watched many decorated floats and cars pass by with their riders waving to the crowd.

You could even say some in the parade were flipping with joy.

News 11 talked with kids before the parade started about what they were most excited to see, and you can probably guess who was number 1 on their list.

“I’ve been waiting for this Christmas parade forever so I’m just so excited for it. I’m just so excited. I’m ready to see Santa Clause and all that,” said parade attendee, Kaniah Davis.

“I’m excited to see Santa Clause and take a picture with the grinch and take a picture with grinch and take a picture with Santa Clause and ride the motorcycles,” said parade attendee, Trinity Gale.

The city said this is the area’s largest nighttime parade.

