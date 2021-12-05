Advertisement

Merrehope excited about the return of the Trees of Christmas

Having positive turnout after a slow 2020
Merrehope
Merrehope(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Merrehope is in the 53rd year of its annual Christmas celebration and everyone involved is excited about showcasing all the hard work that’s gone into the trees.

“I participated when I was in high school but it’s kinda fun to come back around and just to see what all goes on here. A lot of work goes into this there are a lot of businesses and individuals and clubs that contribute a lot of time and talent to make this event happen.” Says Kim Waters who is on the Board of Directors at Merrehope.

For volunteers like Wilson Lovett, it’s nice to be able to come home and participate in something that is such a rich part of meridian’s history.

“I have the signature tree, that’s the one behind me. This is my eighth year for the signature tree. Why I do this every year, I don’t know a guess I enjoy it.”

Overall, everyone is happy about the turnout of visitors after a slow 2020 because of covid.

“We’ve had a good turnout; it’s really amazing we’ve had a lot of people from out of town and out of state and we’d love to have more people from the Meridian area--from East Mississippi and West Alabama to come by as well.”

Merrehope is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm. They also have several events in the coming days, to learn more about those visit their website below.

Merrehope hours of operation

