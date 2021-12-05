Mississippi State heading to Liberty Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to Memphis to compete in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.

The Bulldogs competing in a Bowl game is already a great story, but Mike Leach will be going against his former program in the Red Raiders.

Leach was fired by Tech back in 2009 and this will look to be an interesting reunion for both parties.

Mississippi State finished the 2021 season with a 7-5 record and are coming off a tough loss to Ole Miss (8) in the Egg Bowl. State is led by Will Rogers, who has put up career numbers for the Bulldogs and is a big reason for their success.

Texas Tech finished their season at 6-6. The Red Raiders started the year 3-0, but unfortunately would take a dip resulting their .500 season.

The Liberty Bowl is set for December 28th.

