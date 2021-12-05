Moss Point Visionary Circle holds vaccine drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Moss Point Visionary Circle was at the Multi-County Community Agency giving out Covid vaccines to those that would like to take them.

They wanted to help get more shots in arms as the state lags behind others in vaccine rates.

In Lauderdale County, 46 percent of the population has received both doses of the vaccine.

