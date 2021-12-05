Advertisement

Ole Miss will compete in Sugar Bowl

It was announced that the Rebels will take on the Bears in the Sugar Bowl
It was announced that the Rebels will take on the Bears in the Sugar Bowl
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Ole Miss finished the 2021 season 10-2 and placed 8th overall in the final AP Top 25 ranking. The Rebels finished a historic season, led by Head Coach Lane Kiffin, who recently signed a $7.5 million extension with the Rebels.

The Rebels are also led by quarterback Matt Corral, who finished the season with 31 touchdowns (20 passing, 11 rushing) for 3,339 yards and only 4 interceptions. Corral also took home the C Spire Conerly Trophy.

Ole Miss has won six of their last seven appearances in the Sugar Bowl.

The Baylor Bears also finished 10-2 on the year, but finished 7th in the Top 25. The Bears are coming off a great season after beating Oklahoma St (9) twice this season and dominating Oklahoma (14).

The Sugar Bowl between the Rebels and Bears will take place on January 1st at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Person shot, suspect on the run
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to new contract
Stock Cop Lights
Two dead after Noxubee Co. shooting
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Update on Malik Heath accident

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Shatarius Williams (31) celebrates the teams win after the Southeastern...
AP Top 25: Alabama reclaims No. 1; Georgia slips to No. 3
JSU celebrates 42-12 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
Jackson St. beats Prairie View A&M, 27-10 to win SWAC title
Rebels get first state championship since 2018.
Scott Central wins 2021 2A State Championship
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to new contract