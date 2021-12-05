Ole Miss will compete in Sugar Bowl

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Ole Miss finished the 2021 season 10-2 and placed 8th overall in the final AP Top 25 ranking. The Rebels finished a historic season, led by Head Coach Lane Kiffin, who recently signed a $7.5 million extension with the Rebels.

The Rebels are also led by quarterback Matt Corral, who finished the season with 31 touchdowns (20 passing, 11 rushing) for 3,339 yards and only 4 interceptions. Corral also took home the C Spire Conerly Trophy.

Ole Miss has won six of their last seven appearances in the Sugar Bowl.

The Baylor Bears also finished 10-2 on the year, but finished 7th in the Top 25. The Bears are coming off a great season after beating Oklahoma St (9) twice this season and dominating Oklahoma (14).

The Sugar Bowl between the Rebels and Bears will take place on January 1st at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

