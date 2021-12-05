Advertisement

Scott Central wins 2021 2A State Championship

Rebels get first state championship since 2018.
Rebels get first state championship since 2018.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott Central Rebels took on Leflore County in the 2A State Championship game.

Leflore County would strike first on fourth down with a Dekari Johnson run to the pylon to give the Tigers an 8-0 lead.

Scott Central would quickly respond when quarterback Auston Goss fires the ball down to Javieon Butler who dodges a tackle and finds his way to the endzone to tie up the game.

The Rebels would come out to beat the Tigers 72-24 and win the 2021 2A state championship game.

