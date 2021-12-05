Thunderstorms likely for Monday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Weekend:

Patchy fog will develop overnight into Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 50′s. Clouds will stick around for Sunday with highs climbing into the 70′s. A few isolated showers are possible for Sunday, but most of us will stay dry.

Monday:

A front will move through Monday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds. After the rain passes through by the afternoon hours on Monday, we’ll be left with lingering clouds and a few lingering showers.

Tuesday & Wednesday:

Temperatures for Tuesday will top out in the mid 60′s with lingering rain and cloud cover for the day. Lows will fall into the lower 40′s for overnight into Wednesday. We’ll keep rain and clouds in the forecast for Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 70′s once again.

Thursday and Friday:

We’ll begin to dry out temporarily for Thursday and Friday. A few stray showers are possible, but not likely. Temperatures will remain in the 70′s for highs and mid 50′s for lows. Clouds will stick around through this time frame, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible.

Next Weekend:

By next weekend, another front could pass through the area and bring rain and storms along. It’s too early to give specifics, but it’s a system that we’ve got our eyes on. Highs for Saturday will climb into the mid 70′s with lows in the 60′s.

